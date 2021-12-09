5 states administering most COVID shots Dec. 8

- Small
The U.S. administered more than 1.9 million vaccine doses Dec. 8, according to a seven-day moving average tracked by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Below are the five states that administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 8, according to seven-day moving averages.
California: 236,320 doses
66 percent of population fully vaccinated
West Virginia: 143,610 doses
68 percent of population fully vaccinated
Texas: 129,760 doses
57 percent of population fully vaccinated
New York: 125,920 doses
69 percent of population fully vaccinated
Florida: 103,080 vaccines administered
64 percent of population fully vaccinated
Though these states distributed on average the most vaccine doses Dec. 8, the numbers don't take into account population size or signify the nation's highest vaccination rates.