5 states administering most COVID shots Dec. 8

The U.S. administered more than 1.9 million vaccine doses Dec. 8, according to a seven-day moving average tracked by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Below are the five states that administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 8, according to seven-day moving averages.

California: 236,320 doses
66 percent of population fully vaccinated

West Virginia: 143,610 doses
68 percent of population fully vaccinated

Texas: 129,760 doses
57 percent of population fully vaccinated

New York: 125,920 doses
69 percent of population fully vaccinated

Florida: 103,080 vaccines administered
64 percent of population fully vaccinated

Though these states distributed on average the most vaccine doses Dec. 8, the numbers don't take into account population size or signify the nation's highest vaccination rates.

 

