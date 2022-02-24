40% of CVS Caremark's PBM clients have a negative specialty drug trend

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
About 40 percent of CVS Caremark clients saw negative specialty drug trends during the first three quarters of 2021, according to a report the pharmacy giant released Feb. 24.
Three takeaways from the report:
- CVS Caremark maintained an overall drug trend for its clients at 2.4 percent during the first three quarters of 2021.
- CVS Caremark managed an industry-low specialty drug trend of 5.8 percent.
- About 85 percent of CVS Caremark clients saw a specialty drug trend lower than 10 percent.