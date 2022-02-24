40% of CVS Caremark's PBM clients have a negative specialty drug trend

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

About 40 percent of CVS Caremark clients saw negative specialty drug trends during the first three quarters of 2021, according to a report the pharmacy giant released Feb. 24.

Three takeaways from the report:

  1. CVS Caremark maintained an overall drug trend for its clients at 2.4 percent during the first three quarters of 2021.

  2. CVS Caremark managed an industry-low specialty drug trend of 5.8 percent.

  3. About 85 percent of CVS Caremark clients saw a specialty drug trend lower than 10 percent.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles