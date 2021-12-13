4 ways to reach the vaccine-hesitant from 1st clinician inoculated in US

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a nurse who made history last year as the first American vaccinated against COVID-19, has spent much of the last year encouraging others to get the vaccine, NPR reported Dec. 13.

Ms. Lindsay is a critical care nurse and intensive care unit director at the New York City-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center who received her first vaccine dose on Dec. 14, 2020. At the time, Ms. Lindsay said her goal was not to become the first person to receive a vaccine, but to lead by example and help expel lingering skepticism about the vaccine.

Below are four tips Ms. Lindsay shared with NPR on how to reach vaccine-hesitant people.

1. Lead with love. When trying to persuade a friend or family member to get vaccinated, it's better to lead with love instead of shame, Ms. Lindsay said.

2. Don't resort to badgering. If people are anxious about being around an unvaccinated family or friends, don't keep badgering them or give them an ultimatum. Instead, let them know you'd like to spend time with them, but have concerns and would feel safer if everyone attending the gathering was vaccinated, Ms. Lindsay said.

3. Encourage them to stand in your shoes. Encouraging a vaccine-hesitant friend or family member to put themselves in your shoes can help prompt reflection and underscore that the main goal is to make sure everyone is safe and protected, according to Ms. Lindsay.

4. Engage in a one-on-one conversation. Opt for a private, one-on-one conversation when speaking to someone about their vaccine hesitancy. The goal is to avoid any situation that could become confrontational, Ms. Lindsay said. One-on-ones are also a good time to ask why they are hesitant about getting vaccinated, since you don't know what's holding people back until you ask, she added.

For more insights from Ms. Lindsay, click here.





