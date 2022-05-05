4 recent drug approvals

Here are four new drugs or treatments the FDA approved since March 23, starting with the most recent:

Enhertu — The FDA on May 5 broadened its approval for AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's trastuzumab deruxtecan, which goes by the brand name Enhertu, to include adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have previously been treated with an anti-HER2-based regimen.

Camzyos — The FDA on April 28 approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Camzyos, which goes by the chemical name mavacamten, for adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Vivjoa — Oteseconazole, which goes by the brand name of Vivjoa, was approved on April 26 to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis in women with a history of the condition who are not of reproductive potential.

Pluvicto — Lutetium (Lu 177) vipivotide tetraxetan, which goes by the brand name Pluvicto, was approved on March 23 to treat adults with prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer after other therapies.







