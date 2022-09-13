3 J&J lawsuit updates

From its long-standing talc-based baby powder lawsuit to a scuffle over a patent, here are recent updates on three different Johnson & Johnson lawsuits:

1. Bayer and Janssen, J&J's pharmaceutical business, filed a patent lawsuit against Indian pharmaceutical company USV Private Limited on Sept. 9 over Xarelto, a blood thinner drug that was approved by the FDA in early 2017. The two companies accuse USV of a patent infringement because of USV's July 2022 drug application that contains the Xarelto generic rivaroxaban.

2. In two Australian class-action lawsuits, J&J settled for $300 million in the continent's largest settlement for a product liability class-action case, The Guardian reported Sept. 11. Thousands of women joined the case after reporting chronic pain, incontinence and painful sexual intercourse from J&J's pelvic mesh implants. This was the second class-action suit concerning the company's pelvic mesh products, which are used for pelvic organ prolapse.

3. Two days after the company stopped the global sale of talc-based baby powder, J&J's business LTL Management said in court documents that bankruptcy for the subsidiary was the only option because of the mountain of talc lawsuits, which currently surpass 40,000.