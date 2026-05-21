175 facilities with cell therapy accreditation

In the U.S., 168 healthcare organizations have received accreditation for immune effector cell therapy from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy. An additional seven received standalone immune effector cell therapy accreditation, meaning the facilities operate outside of a blood and marrow transplant unit.

The Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapies developed international standards for cell and gene therapies in partnership with the Joint Accreditation Committee of the International Society for Cellular Therapy and the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

Learn more about the accreditation standards here.

Here are the 168 organizations with FACT immune effector cell therapy accreditation:

Alabama

The University of Alabama Adult and Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Program (Birmingham)

Arizona

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center (Gilbert)

The Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Mayo Clinic Arizona and Phoenix Children’s (Phoenix)

Cancer Transplant Institute at HonorHealth (Scottsdale)

Banner University Medical Center, Tucson City of Hope Arizona Hematologic Malignancy and Cellular Therapy Institute (Goodyear)

Arkansas

UAMS Cancer Institute (Little Rock)

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock)

California

City of Hope Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Program (Duarte)

Scripps Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (La Jolla)

The Blood and Marrow Transplant Program of UCSD/Sharp LLC and Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego (La Jolla)

Loma Linda University Health Transplant & Cellular Therapy (Loma Linda)

Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

UCLA Hematologic Malignancies and Stem Cell Transplant Program (Los Angeles)

USC Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Los Angeles)

CHOC Children’s Hospital Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Orange)

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento Blood and Marrow Transplant Program UC Davis Stem Cell Transplant Program (Sacramento)

UCSF Medical Center Hematology, Blood and Marrow Transplant, and Cellular Therapy Program (San Francisco)

University of California, San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital; Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (San Francisco)

Stanford Medicine Blood & Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Stanford)

University of California, Irvine (Orange)

Alta Bates Summit Comprehensive Cancer Center (Berkeley)

Colorado

Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapeutics Program, Children’s Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora)

University of Colorado Hospital, Cell Therapy Center (Aurora)

Colorado Blood Cancer Institute Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Denver)

Connecticut

Yale-New Haven Hospital Stem Cell Transplant Program (New Haven)

Delaware

Christiana Care (Newark)

Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware (Wilmington)

District of Columbia

Children’s National Health System Blood and Marrow Transplant Program

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy Program

Florida

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program of Mayo Clinic, Nemours Children’s Clinic and Wolfson Children’s Hospital (Jacksonville)

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Adult Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Miami)

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Miami)

University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant Program (Miami)

Adult Blood and Marrow Transplant & The Pediatric Cellular Therapy Program at AdventHealth – Orlando

Moffitt Malignant Hematology and Cellular Therapy Program at Memorial Healthcare System (Pembroke Pines)

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy Program and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Tampa)

Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Miami Cancer Institute (Miami)

Orlando Health Cancer Institute Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy (Orlando)

Tampa General Hospital

Georgia

Arthur M. Blank Hospital Blood and Marrow Transplantation Program (Atlanta)

Emory University Hospital Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Center (Atlanta)

The Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Blood & Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at Wellstar MCG Health (Augusta)

City of Hope Atlanta (Newnan)

Idaho

St. Luke’s Cancer Institute Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Boise)

Illinois

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Stem Cell Transplant Program

Northwestern Medicine Stem Cell Transplantation and Cell Therapy Program (Chicago)

The Coleman Foundation Blood and Marrow Transplant Center at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

University of Chicago Stem Cell Transplant Program (Chicago)

University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System Blood & Marrow Transplant Program (Chicago)

Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital (Evanston)

Loyola Medicine Stem Cell Transplant Program (Maywood)

City of Hope Chicago (Zion)

Advocate Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Indiana

Indiana Blood and Marrow Transplantation (Indianapolis)

IU Health Blood and Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplant and Immune Cell Therapy Program (Indianapolis)

Iowa

Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program of the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa (Iowa City)

Kansas

The University of Kansas Medical Center Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Kansas City)

Ascension Via Christi Hospitals Wichita, Inc. (Wichita)

Kentucky

University of Kentucky Hematology, Blood and Marrow Transplant & Cellular Therapy Program (Lexington)

UofL Health – James Graham Brown Cancer Center: Blood Cancers, Cellular Therapeutics and Transplant Program (Louisville)

Louisiana

Manning Family Children’s Hospital (New Orleans)

Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center BMT and Cellular Therapy (New Orleans)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins BMT and IEC Program (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Boston Medical Center Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Program (Boston)

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital Adult Stem Cell Transplant and Cell Therapies Program (Boston)

Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Pediatric Stem Cell Transplantation Program (Boston)

The Massachusetts General Hospital Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Boston)

Tufts Medical Center Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Program (Boston)

UMass Memorial Medical Center Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Program (Worcester)

Michigan

University of Michigan Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Ann Arbor)

Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Center Blood and Marrow Stem Cell Transplant Program (Detroit)

Henry Ford Health System Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Detroit)

Corewell Health Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota

University of Minnesota Blood and Marrow and Cellular Therapy Transplant Program (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic Rochester Blood and Marrow Transplant Program

Mississippi

The University of Mississippi Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant Program (Jackson)

Missouri

The Children’s Mercy Hospital Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Kansas City)

Saint Louis University Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (St. Louis)

Stem Cell Transplant Program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital at Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Nebraska

Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Program (Omaha)

Nevada

Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Program at MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

DHMC Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Lebanon)

New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Hackensack)

Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Rutgers Cancer Institute Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (New Brunswick)

MD Anderson at Cooper Blood & Marrow and Cellular Therapy Program (Camden)

New York

Montefiore Medical Center Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Bronx)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program for Adult Inpatient, Outpatient, and Pediatric Outpatient Programs John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital – Transplant and Cellular Therapy Pediatric Inpatient Program (Buffalo)

Northwell Health Adult Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Manhasset)

Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Program (New Hyde Park)

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center – Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (New York)

Mount Sinai Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplantation Program (New York)

New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center – Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (New York)

New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Program (New York)

NYU Langone Health Hematopoietic Progenitor Cell Transplant Program, NYU Langone Health-Long Island (New York)

Strong Memorial Hospital Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Rochester)

SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital Blood & Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Syracuse)

Westchester Medical Center, Cancer Center (Valhalla)

North Carolina

UNC Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Chapel Hill)

Levine Children’s BMT & Cellular Therapy (Charlotte)

Atrium Health Levine Cancer (Charlotte)

Duke University Medical Center Adult and Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Durham)

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Cancer Institute – Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Charlotte)

Ohio

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute, Bone Marrow Transplantation and Immune Deficiency Program (Cincinnati)

Cincinnati Cancer and Cellular Therapy Center: Mercy Health – The Jewish Hospital and Clermont Infusion and Cancer Care (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Cleveland)

University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Stem Cell Transplant Program (Cleveland)

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Columbus)

The Ohio State University Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital & Richard J. Solove Research Institute (Columbus) University of Cincinnati Transplant and Cellular Therapy (Cincinnati)

The Good Samaritan Hospital of Cincinnati, Ohio Akron Children’s Hospital The MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

OhioHealth Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Columbus)

Oklahoma

OU Health Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

Northwest Marrow Transplant Program at Oregon Health & Science University, Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital (Portland)

Providence Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Program (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Geisinger Cellular Therapy Program (Danville)

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Bone Marrow Transplant Program (Hershey)

University of Pennsylvania, Penn Medicine, Cell Therapy and Transplant Program (Philadelphia)

Fox Chase-Temple University Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant Program (Philadelphia)

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Division of Oncology; Cellular Therapy and Transplant Section (Philadelphia)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals – The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Blood & Marrow Transplant Program (Philadelphia)

Allegheny Health Network, Cancer Institute, West Penn Hospital (Pittsburgh)

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapies (Pittsburgh)

UPMC Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program (Pittsburgh)

Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

Puerto Rico

Hospital Auxilio Mutuo Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy Program (San Juan)

Rhode Island

Roger Williams Medical Center Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Providence)

South Carolina

Medical University of South Carolina Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Charleston)

Bon Secours St. Francis Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Greenville)

Prisma Health Cancer Institute Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Greenville)

South Dakota

Avera Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (Memphis)

Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program @ TriStar Centennial (Nashville)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center/Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (Nashville)

Baptist Cancer Center Malignant Hematology & Transplant Program (Memphis)

Texas

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Medical City Dallas The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Program, Children’s Health – Children’s Medical Center Dallas (Dallas)

Cook Children’s Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Program (Fort Worth)

Baylor College of Medicine, Stem Cell Transplant Program, Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)

Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program @ Methodist Hospital, Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio (San Antonio)

Scott & White Autologous Transplant Program (Temple)

Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center (Austin)

Utah

Intermountain Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (Salt Lake City)

University of Utah Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City)

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Hematopoietic Cell Transplant/Cellular Therapy Program at the University of Utah (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Virginia

UVA Health (Charlottesville)

Virginia Oncology Associates/American Red Cross/Sentara Cell Therapy Program (Norfolk)

VCU Health, Cellular Immunotherapies and Transplant Program (Richmond)

Inova Stem Cell Transplant and Immunotherapy Program (Fairfax)

Washington

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle)

Providence Swedish Cancer Institute Cellular Therapy Program (Seattle)

West Virginia

WVU Medicine Cancer Institute Hematopoietic Malignancy and Cellular Therapy Program (Morgantown)

Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin Madison Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program (Madison)

Sanford Health Marshfield Clinic (Marshfield)

Aurora Hematologic Malignancy and Stem Cell Transplant Program (Milwaukee)

Medical College of Wisconsin Blood and Marrow Transplant Program and Cellular Therapy Program Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

Here are the seven organizations with FACT standalone immune effector cell therapy accreditation:

California

Hoag Family Cancer Institute (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Texas

Houston Methodist Ann Kimball & John W. Johnson Center for Cellular Therapeutics

The University of Texas MD Anderson CARTOX Program (Houston)

UTHealth – The Evelyn H. Griffin Stem Cell Therapeutics Research Laboratory and The Judith R Hoffberger Cellular Therapeutics Laboratory (Houston)

Washington

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Cellular Processing Facility (Seattle)

Seattle Children’s Immune Effector Cell Program

Seattle Children’s Research Institute

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