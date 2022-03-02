10 places drug spending has jumped the most since 2010

Annual drug spending in the U.S. hit $570 billion in 2020, marking a 77 percent increase since 2010, according to a Feb. 28 report from ValuePenguin.

The financial research and analysis website analyzed prescription spending data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and Peterson-KFF, pharmaceutical spending data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. All the data was the latest available.

Ten places where drug spending rose the most between 2010 and 2020:

1. District of Columbia — 116.6 percent increase in total spending

2. Colorado — 110 percent

3. Texas — 109.5 percent

4. Nevada — 104 percent

5. Arizona — 101.4 percent

6. Utah — 96 percent

7. Florida — 92.1 percent

8. New York — 91.7 percent

9. Georgia — 88.2 percent

10. Rhode Island — 85.2 percent

View the full report here.