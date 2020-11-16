10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Arkansas Children's (Little Rock) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.



Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



HonorHealth (Phoenix) seeks a system director of oncology pharmacy.

More articles on pharmacy:

Biden team to meet with COVID-19 vaccine-makers this week

HHS partners with 19 pharmacy networks for COVID-19 vaccine allocation

'Puzzle without the edge and corner pieces': 2 experts weigh in on Pfizer, Moderna vaccine trial news

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.