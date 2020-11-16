10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Arkansas Children's (Little Rock) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- HonorHealth (Phoenix) seeks a system director of oncology pharmacy.
