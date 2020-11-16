10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  2. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  3. Arkansas Children's (Little Rock) seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 

  4. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.

  6. Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  8. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)  seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. HCA Healthcare (Nashville) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  10. HonorHealth (Phoenix) seeks a system director of oncology pharmacy.

More articles on pharmacy:
Biden team to meet with COVID-19 vaccine-makers this week
HHS partners with 19 pharmacy networks for COVID-19 vaccine allocation
'Puzzle without the edge and corner pieces': 2 experts weigh in on Pfizer, Moderna vaccine trial news

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers