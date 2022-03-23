10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Listen
Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Winston-Salem, N.C.) is seeking a pharmacy program director.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Sunnyvale (Texas) is seeking a pharmacy director.
- Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis) is seeking a pharmacy operations director.
- Insight Hospital & Medical Center (Chicago) is seeking a pharmacy director.
- Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) is seeking a pharmacy director for infusion and oncology services.
- Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas) is seeking a pharmacy director.
- UC Health (Aurora, Colo.) is seeking a pharmacy director.
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a pharmacy director.
- UW Health SwedishAmerican (Rockford, Ill.) is seeking an inpatient pharmacy director.
- Waupun (Wis.) Memorial Hospital is seeking a pharmacy director.