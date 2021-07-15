Why this insurance CEO thinks big healthcare brands are losing significance

Legacy health brands are losing their significance as healthcare consumers place higher value on convenience than reputation. That's the idea behind a July 1 tweet by Sachin Jain, MD, the CEO of Scan Group and Scan Health Plan.

"We are in an era of the declining significance of big healthcare brands," he said.



To Dr. Jain, big healthcare brands are the ones commonly known for being the best in a specific specialty or renowned in their region. While many big healthcare brands have high quality performance metrics to hang their clout on, Dr. Jain believes reliance on name alone is problematic.



"There's been an arrogance by a lot of healthcare organizations that have kind of sold on brand. There's going to be a reckoning for some of those organizations. My personal view is that the next generation of healthcare consumers is going to be less aligned to think about brands in the same way," Dr. Jain told Becker's.



Today's patients are paying more attention to convenience, digital access and price than reputation. Cost of care, ease of scheduling and accessibility are beating out recognition, Dr. Jain said.

At Scan, Dr. Jain said the Long Beach, Calif.-based Medicare Advantage insurer that serves more than 220,000 members is hyperfocused on staying as human as possible and fulfilling unmet needs for its community.

"Elite healthcare brands are entering this fun phase where they are becoming underdogs. They need to have a chip on their shoulders almost to thrive and perform in this next phase," Dr. Jain said. "Because I'm not sure payers are necessarily going to continue to pay the same premiums per brand."