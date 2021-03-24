Website problems could complicate health insurance aid under Biden plan

While the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package expands health insurance subsidies available under the ACA, those subsidies may not reach people for some time because of website and logistical problems, according to The New York Times.

The ACA's complexity may make it difficult to adjust insurance subsidies quickly. Adjusting the subsidies will require additional work from government coders to update websites, and Americans will likely need help navigating the programs to ensure they collect new subsidies, according to the report.

By April 1, healthcare.gov should begin showing prices that reflect the new subsidies. However, Americans who already have health coverage through the ACA may have to go back and verify they don't want to switch to a lower-cost plan, according to the report. For unemployed Americans who can get health coverage through the relief package, the benefit will take months to set up. While the unemployment coverage is retroactive to Jan. 1, it won't be on the healthcare.gov site until summer, according to The New York Times, leaving some experts to worry about whether the delays could cause confusion for those looking for health insurance.

