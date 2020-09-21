Vermont's all-payer model isn't meeting targets, needs revamp, CMS says

CMS sent a warning notice to Vermont last week calling for a reboot of its all-payer model, which hasn't met its participation or savings goals, according to the VT Digger.

Under Vermont's all-payer model, funds from Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers pay for services on a per-patient basis instead of fee-for-service. CMS found that for 2018 and 2019, the model was far from reaching its goals. More than half a million residents are supposed to be in the program in two more years, but the program is only 30 percent to goal with 160,000 participants.

The state's all-payer model also hasn't significantly increased primary care use or reduced spending increases, according to the notice, cited by the VT Digger.

Susan Barrett, director of the Green Mountain Care Board — which oversees the state's all-payer system — told the VT Digger that changes need to be made to the system to reach the goals. Adjustments include addressing barriers to entry for providers, as small hospitals have had to take on more financial risk under the model.

CMS gave Vermont 90 days to respond to its notice, which was sent Sept. 14. The federal government will create a corrective action plan if the state isn't able to provide a satisfactory response, according to the report.

Read the full article here.

More articles on payers:

Hackensack Meridian, RWJBarnabas, Horizon launch insurance company

When telehealth cost-sharing waivers expire for 5 payers

CMS proposes payment changes to Medicare Advantage, Part D: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.