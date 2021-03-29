UofL Health, Norton launch direct-to-employer health plan

Employers in Louisville, Ky., can now contract directly with local hospitals for employee healthcare services under a new health plan option.

Four things to know:



1. The direct-to-employer option, called OneHealth Plan, is led by UofL Health and Norton Health, both in Louisville.



2. Under the plan, employers can contract directly with Norton Health and UofL Health hospitals and physicians for their employee healthcare needs.

3. OneHealth Plan has a network of more than 3,599 local physicians, with more national providers available in a network called EncoreCombined.

4. OneHealth Plan aims to lower healthcare costs through pairing employers with a network of physicians who have high quality ratings.

