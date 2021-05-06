UnitedHealthcare offers additional benefits to retirees returning home from hospital, nursing facility

UnitedHealthcare announced it will offer a support program for retirees returning home from a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

The program, called Healthy at Home, will target Group Retiree Medicare Advantage members, and will offer benefits including a meal delivery service, transportation to and from medical appointments and pharmacies, and up to six hours of in-home personal care, according to a news release.

The program is expected to launch in January of next year.

