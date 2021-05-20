UnitedHealthcare introduces new initiative to improve health equity

UnitedHealthcare has launched Community Catalyst, an initiative that convenes a variety of community stakeholders to address healthcare issues within populations that have been otherwise difficult to reach.

The payer is working with the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities, public housing agencies, federally qualified health centers and community-based organizations in a "mutual commitment" to close gaps in care, according to a May 19 news release.

The group will analyze claims, healthcare utilization and local data to address issues regarding food insecurity, health literacy, maternal and women's health, mental health, homelessness, healthcare access, and chronic disease management.

"The needs of the communities are as diverse as the communities themselves, and in order to best impact health outcomes in communities, we are creating approaches that are rooted in data and also reflect the perspectives of the people that live and work in the community," said Catherine Anderson, UnitedHealthcare senior vice president of policy and strategy.