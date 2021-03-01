UnitedHealth opens 'pop-up' infusion center for COVID-19 patients in Minnesota

UnitedHealth Group temporarily opened an infusion center in its headquarters of Minnetonka, Minn., to provide eligible COVID-19 patients access to antibody treatments, according to the Star Tribune.

UnitedHealth officials told the newspaper the infusion center in Minnetonka is a "pop-up" option for patients. The healthcare company already runs an infusion center in Las Vegas, where UnitedHealth's Optum division has a large multispecialty clinic.

UnitedHealth launched its infusion centers in Minnetonka and Las Vegas in January, according to the Star Tribune. The monoclonal antibody treatment is provided at no charge for patients. Patients don't have to be UnitedHealthcare members.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

Health insurance exec compensation: 5 things to know

Aetna protests Oklahoma managed Medicaid picks: 4 things to know

Health insurers have to cover COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic people, CMS says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.