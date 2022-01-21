UnitedHealth Group poised to develop in-home plans, care

UnitedHealth Group may be slated to give more attention to home-based care, company executives said during a Jan. 19 earnings call.

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said home and virtual care are going to be some of the top focuses in growing business lines.

COO Dirk McMahon emphasized "broad home-based clinical care initiatives" as a priority across UnitedHealth Group's portfolio. He said Optum specifically is looking to flesh out its approaches to at-home care moving forward.

"We say within Optum Health or Optum Care that the build out of the home and community platform is one of the more important areas that [CEO] Wyatt [Decker, MD,] and his team are focused on," Mr. McMahon said. "There has been lots of development there."