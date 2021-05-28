Texas lawmakers advance bill to extend Medicaid coverage to 6 months for new moms

A Texas bill to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to six months received an almost unanimous vote in the state Senate, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Only one senator voted against House Bill 133 in the early morning hours of May 28.

"We are adding four months and we will become one of the first states in the nation to extend it beyond the first months," Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, told the publication.

The bill originally proposed a one-year extension of postpartum coverage, but the length of time has since been reduced to six months.