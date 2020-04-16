Molina Healthcare gives employees bonuses, accelerates $150M in payments to providers

Molina Healthcare is giving employees bonuses and accelerating payments to providers to help with costs related to COVID-19, the health insurer said April 15.

Molina said it is disbursing $500 to each of its eligible 9,000 employees to help them with their personal expenses related to the pandemic. In total, Molina will give $4.5 million to employees. The insurer is also offering employees 80 hours of paid leave if they get COVID-19, among other benefits.

For providers, Molina is speeding up $150 million in payments. All providers across the nation are facing financial hardship from the cancellation of elective surgeries due to COVID-19.

