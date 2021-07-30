Memorial Hermann hospital to get clinic for uninsured

The University of Houston College of Medicine is opening a direct primary care clinic at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston for uninsured patients.

Houston is home to the highest uninsured rate in the nation, with 25 percent of the greater Houston population lacking health insurance. The clinic, announced July 28, is the first in a network of low-cost clinics that aims to increase access for that population.

Under the setup, patients will pay a monthly fee to access primary care, telehealth, laboratory and pharmacy services.



"We have developed a model with strong incentives to innovate the delivery of primary care designed to improve quality and more effectively control the cost of care," Stephen Spann, MD, founding dean of the UH College of Medicine, said in a news release.