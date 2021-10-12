Humana continues Tennessee expansion with new plans

Humana is bringing new Dual Eligible Special Needs Medicare Advantage and PPO plans to Tennessee, the company announced Oct. 12.

Residents throughout the state eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid can enroll in the new plan, which advertises a $75 monthly Healthy Foods Card and a $100 quarterly over-the-counter allowance, according to the announcement.

The offering marks Humana's second D-SNP plan in the state.

The move also comes with a new PPO plan offered in 38 counties around the state.

The insurer is also enhancing its Humana Honor plan with two plan choices. The plan was initially introduced in Tennessee in 2021.