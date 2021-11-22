Humana, Allina Health forge value-based agreement

Humana has formed a value-based relationship with Minneapolis-based Allina Health, the insurer announced Nov. 22.

The agreement goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and prioritizes tailored care, proactive screenings and reimbursement based on health outcomes.

The move affects Allina Health's system of 11 hospitals and over 90 clinics, according to the announcement.

"This value-based agreement for Humana Medicare Advantage members is an important part of helping our members achieve their best health," Chuck Dow, Humana's Medicare regional president for Minnesota. "We're excited to share with Allina Health a strong commitment to providing quality care while improving patient health outcomes in Minnesota."