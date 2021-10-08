How much the top 10 payer CEOs were paid in 2020

Amid a year of record-high profits for insurers, payer CEOs also saw shifts in their compensation, according to an Oct. 8 AISHealth report.

The report lists flat salaries for leading payer CEOs, as well as bonuses, stock awards, option awards and other compensation.

Here are how much the top 10 CEOs were compensated in 2020 compared to 2019:

1. Michael Neidorff, Centene: $24,956,777 (down 5.6 percent)

2. David Cordani, Cigna: $19,929,493 (up 3.25 percent)

3. David Wichmann, UnitedHealth Group: $17,872,713 (down 5.37 percent)

4. Joseph Zibretsky, Molina Healthcare: $17,812,327 (down 1.18 percent)

5. Gail Boudreaux, Anthem: $17,109,952 (up 10.58 percent)

6. Bruce Broussard, Humana: $16,489,639 (down 1.42 percent)

7. Daniel Loepp, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan: $11,540,334 (down 4.66 percent)

8. Daniel Hilferty, Independence Blue Cross: $9,926,721 (up 73.60 percent)

9. Maurice Smith, Health Care Service Corporation: $5,904,535 (up 62.75 percent)

10. Karen Ignagni, Emblemhealth Plan: $5,342,500 (up 66.58 percent)