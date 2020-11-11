How much insurers paid in MLR rebates this year, by state
Nationwide, health insurers have paid about $2.5 billion in premium rebates to members under the ACA's medical loss ratio requirement, according to data from CMS.
The ACA requires health insurers to spend at least 80-85 percent of the revenue they get from premiums on medical care. If a health insurer doesn't meet the medical loss ratio requirement, they have to send rebates to their members.
Roughly 11.2 million Americans are eligible for rebates this year. The rebates average about $219 per person. The rebates are across individual, small group and large group markets.
Here are the rebate totals listed by state, based on reports filed through Oct. 16:
Alabama: $53,454
Alaska: $14.6 million
Arizona: $89.3 million
Arkansas: $14.6 million
California: $111.3 million
Colorado: $19.3 million
Connecticut: $51,497
District of Columbia: $31.8 million
Delaware: $21.6 million
Florida: $246.3 million
Georgia: $86.7 million
Hawaii: $2.9 million
Idaho: $279,235
Illinois: $132.4 million
Indiana: $2.1 million
Iowa: $25.3 million
Kansas: $24.6 million
Kentucky: $407,121
Louisiana: $14.3 million
Maine: $19.9 million
Maryland: $76.1 million
Massachusetts: $51.6 million
Michigan: $59.7 million
Minnesota: $42.2 million
Mississippi: $37.4 million
Missouri: $192.8 million
Montana: $15.2 million
Nebraska: $2 million
Nevada: $14.4 million
New Hampshire: $23 million
New Jersey: $24.9 million
New Mexico: $15.2 million
New York: $29.5 million
North Carolina: $4.8 million
North Dakota: $0
Ohio: $7.4 million
Oklahoma: $88.9 million
Oregon: $276,976
Pennsylvania: $166.3 million
Rhode Island: $0
South Carolina: $37.7 million
South Dakota: $814,462
Tennessee: $129.3 million
Texas: $279 million
Utah: $7.9 million
Vermont: $54,756
Virginia: $162.7 million
Washington: $45.5 million
West Virginia: $0
Wisconsin: $86.1 million
Wyoming: $0
