How much insurers paid in MLR rebates this year, by state

Nationwide, health insurers have paid about $2.5 billion in premium rebates to members under the ACA's medical loss ratio requirement, according to data from CMS.

The ACA requires health insurers to spend at least 80-85 percent of the revenue they get from premiums on medical care. If a health insurer doesn't meet the medical loss ratio requirement, they have to send rebates to their members.

Roughly 11.2 million Americans are eligible for rebates this year. The rebates average about $219 per person. The rebates are across individual, small group and large group markets.

Here are the rebate totals listed by state, based on reports filed through Oct. 16:

Alabama: $53,454

Alaska: $14.6 million

Arizona: $89.3 million

Arkansas: $14.6 million

California: $111.3 million

Colorado: $19.3 million

Connecticut: $51,497

District of Columbia: $31.8 million

Delaware: $21.6 million

Florida: $246.3 million

Georgia: $86.7 million

Hawaii: $2.9 million

Idaho: $279,235

Illinois: $132.4 million

Indiana: $2.1 million

Iowa: $25.3 million

Kansas: $24.6 million

Kentucky: $407,121

Louisiana: $14.3 million

Maine: $19.9 million

Maryland: $76.1 million

Massachusetts: $51.6 million

Michigan: $59.7 million

Minnesota: $42.2 million

Mississippi: $37.4 million

Missouri: $192.8 million

Montana: $15.2 million

Nebraska: $2 million

Nevada: $14.4 million

New Hampshire: $23 million

New Jersey: $24.9 million

New Mexico: $15.2 million

New York: $29.5 million

North Carolina: $4.8 million

North Dakota: $0

Ohio: $7.4 million

Oklahoma: $88.9 million

Oregon: $276,976

Pennsylvania: $166.3 million

Rhode Island: $0

South Carolina: $37.7 million

South Dakota: $814,462

Tennessee: $129.3 million

Texas: $279 million

Utah: $7.9 million

Vermont: $54,756

Virginia: $162.7 million

Washington: $45.5 million

West Virginia: $0

Wisconsin: $86.1 million

Wyoming: $0

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth ordered to reprocess 67,000 mental health claims

5 things to know about Karen Lynch, new CEO of CVS

Health insurance stocks saw big gains amid election — Here's why

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.