Fallon Health to exit commercial insurance business, stick to government

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 

Massachusetts insurer Fallon Health is backing away from the commercial insurance business.

The nonprofit health insurer will instead focus solely on government plans, according to a March 31 news release. The change will take place April 1.

Fallon will narrow its strategy to offerings like Medicare Advantage and MassHealth Medicaid services, a change that has been years in the making. From 2017 to 2020, Fallon's government membership grew from 31 percent to 57 percent of its total membership. Most of Fallon's revenue — 84 percent — comes from government programs.

