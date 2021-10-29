Employer-sponsored health plans have hit a generosity plateau, report finds

Since the ACA's implementation in 2014, the generosity of employer-sponsored health plans has remained relatively stagnant, researchers from the Employee Benefit Research Institute and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association found.

The report, published Oct. 28, found that the relative generosity of the average employer-sponsored coverage hovered around 83 percent between 2013 and 2019.

HMO and EPO plans had the highest relative generosity, followed by fee-for-service, PPO and POS plans. Plans linked to spending accounts had the lowest relative generosity, according to the report.

The report did not find demographic variance but did see some industries — retail trade, fishing, construction and real estate, among others — had the lowest relative generosity among their plans.