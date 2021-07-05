Congressional effort aims to allow local Medicaid expansion in roadblocked states

Congressional Democrats are pushing legislation that would allow local government entities to expand Medicaid without a statewide expansion, which is seeing resistance in 12 states.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, is leading the charge of lawmakers aiming to introduce legislation that provides state Medicaid expansion dollars directly to local governments.

According to NPR, Texas is one of the key states the move targets, with a distinct disconnect between constituent support for Medicaid expansion and Republican leaders who deem it "fiscal coercion" with the possibility that the federal government could change funding down the road.

Local leaders, such as San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, said despite state leadership blocking expansion, under the new plan, the city would happily receive funds, according to NPR.

Providing local expansion to Texas' larger cities like San Antonio would cut the uninsured, Medicaid-eligible population in half. However, rural counties making up the other half would likely be resistant to taking expansion money, NPR reports.

The current legislative push has 40 co-signers and is likely to be included in a reconciliation bill to avoid a filibuster if all goes to plan.