CMS pushed to set national policy on Aduhelm access

The Alzheimer's Association joins insurers as the latest to call for CMS to implement a sweeping coverage policy for Aduhelm that would battle "barriers to appropriate and equitable access," according to a statement.

The drug has faced widespread criticism since its FDA approval, but the July 11 calls specifically target CMS to issue a national coverage determination to prevent access disparities.

The statement also urged CMS to pair the move with coverage with evidence development, which would track efficacy and safety.

Insurers have also challenged Aduhelm, with Point32Health threatening not to cover the drug due to its hefty price tag.

Eyes are on CMS for next steps, as Medicare will likely pay the majority of the price tag for the drug, but access could be restricted due to the cost.