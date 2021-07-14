CMS provides states Medicaid funding for behavioral health

State Medicaid agencies have access to $15 million in new American Rescue Plan funding to develop community-based crisis intervention programs.

CMS announced on July 13 that the funding opportunity is intended to "assess community needs and develop programs" that focus on out-of-facility care, such as screening, de-escalation and care referrals.

"It is vital that we can meet people where they are, especially when those individuals are in crisis," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "This funding will help state Medicaid agencies plan innovative ways to provide and better mobilize these essential intervention services to their communities."

Funds may be utilized to review the efficacy of current programs, expand bandwidth or ensure around-the-clock access.

Letters of intent are due July 23, with a yearlong period of performance starting Sept. 30.