CMS approves California's Medicaid overhaul

CMS approved California's Medicaid proposal — called California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal — which aims to make the state's Medicaid program more equitable.

The proposal will launch Jan. 1, according to a Dec. 29 news release from the California Department of Health Care Services. Services in the proposal include:

Enhanced care management

Community supports

Providing Access and Transforming Health supports

Delivery system transformation and alignment

Substance use disorder services and initiatives

New dental benefits

Supporting coordination and integration for dual-eligibles

Global payment program

Chiropractic services for Indian Health Service and tribal facilities

"CalAIM shifts Medi-Cal to a population health approach that prioritizes prevention and addresses social drivers of health to better serve communities, many of whom historically have been under-resourced and faced structural racism in health care," said Mark Ghaly, MD, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

The California Department of Health Care Services expects more CMS approvals for the proposal in 2022, according to the news release.

Read more here.