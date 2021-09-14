Class-action suit accuses Aetna of LGBTQ fertility discrimination 

A class-action lawsuit filed Sept. 14 accuses Aetna of discriminatory policies against LGBTQ members who seek fertility treatments.

While Aetna's policy under its Student Health Plan for New York City-based Columbia University provides coverage for intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization after individuals attempt to conceive unsuccessfully for 12 months, the same is not true for those who cannot conceive through intercourse, according to the lawsuit.

Instead, members of the LGBTQ community who cannot conceive through intercourse must pay for 12 cycles of intrauterine insemination before receiving coverage.

The cost has tallied up to $45,000, the plaintiff alleges, which some members don't have to pay.

The plaintiff also argues that the costs associated with the policy are disproportionately discriminatory toward LGBTQ people of color.

"We learned of this suit only [Monday] morning and are still actively investigating the facts," an Aetna spokesperson told Becker's. "Aetna is committed to equal access to infertility coverage and reproductive health coverage for all its members, and we will continue to strive toward improving access to services for our entire membership."