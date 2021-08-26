Cigna bolsters, expands state ACA marketplace presence 

Cigna is expanding its Affordable Care Act marketplace reach to three states and reaching more counties in three states it serves.

The insurer is expanding into Georgia, Mississippi and Pennsylvania and reaching new counties in Arizona, Florida and Virginia, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Cigna will make its debut in these markets during its next open enrollment period.

"Cigna's offerings are designed to support whole-person health and create superior outcomes throughout our customers' healthcare journeys," said Lisa Lough, president of Cigna’s individual and family plans business. "There is a societal need for affordable, predictable and simple health care, especially among individuals and families without access to employer coverage or government programs. Our IFP growth in 2022 will enable Cigna to help more individuals and families access the care they need."

With the move, Cigna now has plans in 13 state exchanges. The expansion brings about 1.5 million new potential customers into the fold, pending regulatory approval.