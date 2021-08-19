Blue Shield's COVID-19 vaccine oversight winds down in California

Tapped in January to oversee the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Blue Shield of California largely has stepped back from that role, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Blue Shield of California reduced its oversight of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution in July. It now has a limited role in the program as California's vaccine needs have changed, according to the report.



The insurer's $15 million contract to oversee California's vaccine rollout was riddled with controversy, as it proved difficult to get county and provider buy-in. While California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Blue Shield of California leadership have said the insurer's oversight sped up distribution and helped saved lives, results from the rollout remain unclear, according to the Times.