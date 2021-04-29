Biden's families plan excludes Medicare expansion

President Joe Biden's American Families Plan, the second piece of his more than $4 trillion economic recovery program, will not include the expansion of Medicare eligibility, according to CNBC.

The outline of the plan was reported just days after 16 lawmakers signed a letter urging President Biden to lower the Medicare age requirement to accommodate more people. They also asked that he allow the program to negotiate prices with drug companies to cut costs; however, the request was not included in the package.

The plan does include putting $200 billion into permanent premium cost cuts for consumers purchasing insurance on the individual market.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.