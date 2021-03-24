Biden extends ACA enrollment by 3 months

The Biden administration has extended the special enrollment period for Americans to purchase health plans on the ACA marketplace by three months to Aug. 15.

President Joe Biden initially enacted a special enrollment period from Feb. 15 to May 15 to allow Americans to buy ACA health plans outside the typical year-end window.

HHS said the extension was made to allow more Americans to take advantage of new savings from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package recently signed into law. The law will reduce healthcare premiums for low- and middle-income families by increasing the ACA's premium tax credits for two years. Under the law, people with incomes over 400 percent of the federal poverty line can qualify for premium assistance for the first time.

"This action provides new and current enrollees an additional three months to enroll or re-evaluate their coverage needs with increased tax credits available to reduce premiums," HHS said in a March 23 news release.

