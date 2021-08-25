BCBS of North Carolina's value-based model saves $197M

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's value-based payment model generated $197 million in cost savings in 2020, the insurer said Aug. 25.

The program includes 11 hospitals and more than 870 independent primary care practices. Providers in the Blue Premier program saw a 15 percent reduction in hospital readmissions when compared to 2019 metrics. Additionally, providers increased the number of colorectal screenings completed in 2020 by 10,000 compared to the year before.

The program has saved $350 million in its first two years, BCBS of North Carolina said.

"Despite the pandemic, the impact of Blue Premier grew last year as providers made gains in quality and cost measures and as additional health systems and physician practices joined one of the nation's leading value-based care efforts," the insurer said.