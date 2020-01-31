BCBS of NC launches behavioral health payment model: 4 things to know

BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina debuted a value-based payment model for behavioral health providers Jan. 1.

Four things to know about the model:



1. Under the model, behavioral health providers can earn higher payments for meeting specific quality metrics.



2. BCBSNC is working with healthcare technology company Quartet Health on the model. Quartet will help the insurer measure the quality of care patients receive and link higher compensation to better outcomes.



3. Physicians can use Quartet to refer patients to mental health providers.



4. Independent and outpatient behavioral health providers who accept BCBSNC commercial members can enroll in the program through May 31.



