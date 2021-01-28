BCBS of Massachusetts warns members of COVID-19 vaccine scams

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts warned members Jan. 27 about COVID-19 vaccine scams that may be attempting to collect personal health information.

Jennifer Stewart, BCBS of Massachusetts' senior director for fraud investigation and prevention, said some scammers have already created websites that look like the state's official vaccine appointment website. The fake websites are attempting to get people to submit their health insurance and financial information.

"What they've done is change one letter of the website name so that it looks almost identical to the legitimate state website," Ms. Stewart said in a news release.

She also warned about fake ads for vaccines on social media and email phishing scams that are offering pre-registration to receive a vaccine. Massachusetts is currently not offering pre-registration services, she said.

