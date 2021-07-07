BCBS, Humana, Centene among many payers supporting Social Determinants Accelerator Act 

A coalition of payers and healthcare providers publicly voiced their support for a congressional subcommittee to advance the Social Determinants Accelerator Act in a July 6 letter.

Penned by Aligning for Health, a healthcare membership association, the letter of support includes signatures from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Humana, Centene and other payers.

The act would create a council on social determinants of health, provide grants to support evidence-based health services, and promote the exchange of cross-sector information.

"Taken together, these elements will address the complexity that often stymies innovative cross-sector efforts or limits the scope and scalability of initiatives at the state and local level," the letter read. "We believe that the Social Determinants Accelerator Act of 2021 is a critical step to overcome these challenges and move the ball forward."

The bill was introduced during a June 24 House Energy and Commerce Committee, Health Subcommittee hearing along with 12 others.