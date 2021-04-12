Anthem to give employees financial incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines

Anthem is offering financial incentives to encourage its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a recent press release, associates that are fully vaccinated can receive a one-time credit toward medical premiums. The amount of the credit wasn't specified. Employees also have the option to donate the credit to the Anthem Cares Fund, which helps employees facing financial hardships.

In addition to the incentive, Anthem has provided its associates with an additional 80 hours of paid leave due to the pandemic.

