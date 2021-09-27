Anthem, El Camino Health reach agreement after nearly 3-month delay

Nearly three months after their last contract expired, Anthem and Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health signed a three-year agreement last week.

The new agreement begins Oct. 1, according to the Mountain View Voice.

"We value the relationships we have with the providers in our network, which are important to creating choices for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve," said John Pickett, Anthem regional vice president of provider solutions.

Anthem and El Camino Health sparred for months following the last contract's June 1 expiration, with each organization accusing the other of high prices.

The new contract includes "considerations" to protect patients during the period between contracts, according to the Mountain View Voice.