Anthem creates AI models to expedite claims processes

Insurer Anthem is increasing its use of artificial intelligence to streamline the backend management systems of businesses, according to an article from Deloitte published in The Wall Street Journal.

Anthem data scientists have developed a series of machine learning models that allow for greater accuracy and efficiency when processing claims. Such a process has typically been relegated to humans, leaving more room for errors and longer wait times.

The company initially created a platform that has become a "one stop shop" for Anthem's developers, offering the ability to easily duplicate models for multiple uses.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth profit nears $5B in Q1

Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

Avalere founder to head up JPMorgan healthcare innovation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.