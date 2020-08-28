Allina, BCBS of Minnesota sign 6-year contract tying payment to value

Minneapolis-based Allina Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota inked a six-year contract that will help stabilize revenue for providers and support care models focused on improving outcomes, the organizations said Aug. 27.

The agreement ties two of Minnesota's largest healthcare companies together under a value-based payment arrangement that will cover 130,000 people. Allina performs 6 million-plus patient visits a year, and 1 in 3 Minnesotans have health insurance through Blue Cross.

Specifically, the organizations aim to lower the cost trend of Blue Cross member care at Allina facilities by 10 percent over five years. The portion of payments tied to optimal outcomes that Blue Cross will make to Allina are up to 10 times higher than typical risk-based contracts, the companies said.

Key focuses of the agreement include care coordination, health disparities, telehealth and preventive care.

