Aetna in the headlines: 5 recent stories

From a former CEO moving to lead the largest hedge fund in the world to endometriosis surgeons claiming the payer is unjustly denying claims, here are five recent stories about Aetna, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. Former Aetna exec named co-CEO of world's largest hedge fund

Mark Bertolini, former Aetna CEO and CVS Health board member, was named co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world. Mr. Bertolini championed Aetna's acquisition by CVS Health, which was cited in his new appointment.

2. Endometriosis surgeons sue UnitedHealth, Aetna over claims denials

Aetna and UnitedHealth Group were both sued by endometriosis surgeons over allegedly denying claims and underpaying surgeons. The lawsuits, filed Dec. 20, claims Aetna only reimbursed $1,341 on a laparoscopic surgery for severe endometriosis that was billed for $220,00.

3. Aetna Better Health backs all 14 community supports recommended by California Medicaid

Aetna Better Health is offering 14 in-lieu-of-services options to traditional Medicaid services supported by California Medicaid. Managed care plans in the state were "strongly encouraged" to offer some or all of the community supports recommended by the program.

4. 3 insurers to pay out $3.1M after health parity violations

Aetna was one of three insurers flagged for allegedly violating federal and New York mental health parity and cost-sharing laws. New York Financial Services Department found the payers, including Aetna, had policies that allegedly required members to illegally pay copays or coinsurance for mental health and substance use disorder benefits.

5. Judge approves, delays New York City retiree health plan

A judge conditionally approved New York City's changes to its retiree health plan, which was previously contested by Aetna. The ruling confirms Aetna will lose out on the contract to Alliance and sets a timeline and options for retirees to change their insurance.