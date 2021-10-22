Aetna health plan pairs Connected NC network, CVS Pharmacy offerings

Aetna and CVS Health are launching the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health in North Carolina.

The plan, which is available to midsize employers with 101 to 300 employees, features the Connected NC network and additional offerings from CVS Pharmacy, according to the Oct. 19 announcement.

The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health boasts double-digit savings over Aetna broad network PPO plans, according to the announcement. It also provides members with over 350 CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the state.

The plan includes access to CVS' MinuteClinic for acute care and chronic conditions, personalized counseling through the pharmacist panel, and a care concierge who can help navigate healthcare services and products, according to the announcement.

"The blend of CVS Health and Aetna delivers a new health care model that is more connected, convenient and affordable for employers and members," said Jim Bostian, president of the Midsouth market at Aetna. "The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health is helping us deliver on that promise. It brings together our medical, pharmacy and retail capabilities, allowing members to get the care they need, where and when they need it."