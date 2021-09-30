Aetna brings country's largest telepsychiatry practice into provider network

Aetna is bringing Mount Laurel, N.J.-based Array AtHome, the largest telepsychiatry practice in the country, into its provider network.

The agreement expands Array AtHome's reach to all 50 states, reaching 87 million people between all of its partnerships, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

Array has worked with Aetna through a legacy company since 2008 before becoming a provider in 2016 and serving 12 states.

"Our expanded partnership with Aetna has been built on years of trust and a shared belief that mental and physical health are inextricably linked and that telepsychiatry is an affordable, accessible, effective way to treat the whole person," Array CMO James Varrell, MD, told Becker's. "We commend Aetna for making behavioral health a priority, and we're committed to continuing the shared success we've had in 12 states to date and are eager to extend it nationally. Our clinicians have the experience and capacity to support the behavioral health needs for all of Aetna's members every step of the way, one session at a time."

Array AtHome will provide Aetna members telepsychiatry services, including collaborative care models in up to seven languages.