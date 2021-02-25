8 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are eight recent contract agreements or conflicts between payers, providers and employers:

1. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield agreed to a new contract for all Piedmont facilities, physicians and services.

2. St. Louis-based Mercy and Humana signed a new value-based agreement that expands coverage for virtual health and coordinated care services.

3. OU Health Physicians, the physician group of Oklahoma City-based OU Health, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma haven't been able to finalize a new contract renewal ahead of an upcoming deadline.



4. Iora Health providers in Houston are now considered in-network for Aetna Medicare members.



5. Butler Hospital, a mental health hospital in Providence, R.I., partnered with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island on a program that aims to reduce hospital readmissions.

6. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri and St. Louis-based Mercy entered into a cooperative care agreement that aims to improve outcomes and lower costs for patients.

7. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Care Network will extend cost-sharing waivers for members with COVID-19 through Sept. 30.

8. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will extend virtual care benefits for its members through the end of 2021.

