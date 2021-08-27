5 recent payer-provider feuds, agreements

Here are five recent articles posted by Becker's Hospital Review since Aug. 18 that concern payer-provider relationships.

1. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, a part of Cigna, is partnering with HCA East Florida to make the network accessible for approximately 40,000 Medicare Advantage members.

2. MedStar's network of Washington, D.C.-area hospitals are cutting ties with two insurance plans, leaving about 165,000 Medicaid beneficiaries without access to local providers. The company is ending contracts with CareFirst and AmeriHealth, which cover local Medicaid patients through government contracts secured last year.

3. Premera Blue Cross signed a multiyear agreement with Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, the insurer announced Aug. 19.

4. Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, which is owned by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, will no longer be in network for Prominence HealthFirst, the provider announced Aug. 18.

5. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is collaborating with Charlotte, N.C.-based Cityblock Health via five Medicaid managed care clinics.