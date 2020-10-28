3 insurers that laid off workers this year

Here are three stories that involved health insurers laying off workers this year:

1. In January, Health Care Service Corp., the Chicago-based parent of five Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, said it would shed about 400 mid-management positions, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. An HCSC spokesperson told the newspaper that the elimination will "reduce organizational redundancy and improve decision-making efficiency." The change will best situate the company for a rapidly changing healthcare sector and better serve its customers, the spokesperson said.



2. In October, CVS Health-owned Aetna said it is eliminating an undisclosed number of jobs at its Hartford, Conn.-based headquarters, according to the Journal Inquirer. The job cuts are part of Aetna's integration into CVS and aim to improve efficiencies. The integration includes restructuring across all lines of business, and reorganizing and consolidating certain segments.

3. Premera Blue Cross is cutting about 285 positions, or roughly 8 percent of its workforce, due to the economic effects of COVID-19, according to My Edmonds News. Premera framed the job reductions as necessary to keep healthcare affordable by reducing costs and passing savings on to its members. Dani Chung, a spokesperson for the health insurer, said in a news release cited by My Edmonds News that "while Premera remains strong financially, we recognize the tremendous toll the global pandemic has taken on the economy and many of our group and individual customers."

