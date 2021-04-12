200,000 acetaminophen bottles in Humana health kits recalled

Nearly 200,000 bottles of acetaminophen in health kits distributed to Humana members were recalled, according to the FDA.

The 100-count bottles, which contained 500 milligram tablets, were flagged by A-S Medication Solutions for having an "incomplete prescription drug label rather than the required OTC Drug Facts label," the April 2 statement read.

The bottles were in clear plastic bags with other seasonal products, and were likely distributed by Humana between Jan. 14 and March 15 of this year.

